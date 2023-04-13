We are united, says Rahul after meeting Pawar

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to take the cause of opposition unity forward.

After the meeting at Kharge's residence, Gandhi said: "We are united", while Pawar advocated larger unity among opposition parties.

"I want that there should be talks with leaders of all opposition parties including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal. We should talk to them and move forward, taking everyone along, to unite the opposition," he said.

Kharge told that he is glad that Pawar is guiding and working for larger opposition unity.

Leaders of the Congress, Nitish Kumar's JD-U, and Lalu Prasad's RJD, who are coalition allies in Bihar, had met on Wednesday. Later Nitish Kumar met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and on Thursday, met CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D. Raja of left parties.

Nitish Kumar along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had met Kharge and Gandhi at Kharge's residence, and all four addressed the media jointly later.

