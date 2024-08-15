'We are the hunted ones': Alonso rings alarm bells in Leverkusen ahead of German Supercup

Berlin, Aug 15 (IANS) Xabi Alonso seems aware of Bayer Leverkusen's unknown challenge ahead of the 2024/25 season. The 42-year-old Spaniard is intensifying his efforts to keep the 2024 German Champion hungry and awake after winning the club's first national league title. Ahead of the German Supercup final this Saturday against VfB Stuttgart on home soil, the 2010 world champion seems everywhere on the training pitch and his voice seems louder than ever.

Aside from increased training efforts, Alonso takes the opportunity to make a stopover at every media microphone and TV camera. He repeatedly sends the message: Be aware! We will be the hunted ones, and we need to stay hungry despite having achieved unprecedented success, reports Xinhua.

"This situation is new for most of us, having to defend something and not lean back and be satisfied with past success," Swiss international, midfielder Granit Xhaka is reporting about a coach on fire. "Therefore, our coach is telling us the story of a team, staying focused and heading for a new chapter," the 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder said.

A bumpy season preparation seems reason enough for the Spaniard, to remind his team of football's basics and the achievements of the previous season. In public, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner complained about what he called "title-tiredness".

While having kept their successful squad together coming along with a few new arrivals, Alonso has detected a natural mental issue. The former LFC and Real midfielder called the 4-1 defeat in a friendly against Arsenal "a wake-up call". "We have been performing under our standards," he said trying to trigger new ambitions "to do it again".

The encounter against Stuttgart might deliver the first hints for Leverkusen, about how the side is dealing with their new role as the new season's favourites. Champions League, German Cup, the national league, and the Supercup, with last season's league champion facing the runner-up, the reigning German champions don't seem to run out of challenges.

Enjoying more training days than opponent Stuttgart, Alonso kept on working on details and is mentioning "steps forward" after a 1-1 draw in a friendly against Betis.

But the coach is reminding his squad of "another marathon ahead of us," and mentions how vital a good season start is. "Last season everyone expected us to hit weak phases, but we at a certain point, developed unprecedented ambitions and decided to continue," noted Xhaka.

Having lost last season's Europa League final leaves space for improvements aside from Alonso's efforts to keep away pressure. The Spaniard seems aware of a similarly successful season coming along with the German Cup victory and the league title will be something very special to repeat.

Alonso is demanding to forget about the past and face new challenges such as competing in the Champions League and staying tuned in the national competitions.

