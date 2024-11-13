WCA extremely concerned over countries yet to pay players for Men’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) has voiced extreme concerns over some countries yet to pay their players the full prize money earned from playing in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, held in the USA and the West Indies.

It added that in some cases players have been at the receiving end of threatening and intimidatory behaviour by their countries’ governing cricket bodies. This year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, won by India, saw 20 teams in action, with eight of them being associate nations.

“We are extremely concerned with a number of countries who are still yet to pay players their prize money from the men’s T20 World Cup held in the US and Caribbean earlier in the year, and especially with a number of threats made against players who stand up for themselves and their colleagues in some cricket environments,” said Tom Moffat, WCA CEO.

“We appreciate the ICC’s efforts to date in ensuring the players involved are paid in full, and are certain the ICC will continue to take all appropriate steps against any Boards who do not do so and to enforce their own Terms of Participation.”

“Every player in our sport should receive the benefits they are entitled to in full, and should be provided with a safe environment to play, work, and advocate for themselves and their colleagues off the field, through a players’ association if they choose," he said.

The statement from WCA comes after its governing Board met in Singapore for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week, where it reappointed Heath Mills as Executive Chairman, and Sana Mir as an Independent Director, for further terms.

It also announced the establishment of its Global Player Hardship Fund, which is designed to support international players in need who are not covered by the game’s existing domestic frameworks for support. The Fund will be governed by an oversight group comprised of experts and players’ association representatives.

“Professional athletes face unique challenges in their short careers and we know through the great work that many players’ associations do at the domestic level that tailored player welfare support structures have supported players in their time of need. We also know that in an increasingly global player employment market there are notable gaps in the current system in assisting players in extreme cases of hardship,” said JP Van Wyk, WCA’s Head of Welfare and Education.

“Although this fund will operate within certain constraints, and will complement domestic offerings, we are certain it is going to assist those current and recently retired international cricketers who are presently unsupported and vulnerable. Our commitment is to build on this groundwork and further enhance WCA’s Global Player Welfare and Education offerings for players’ associations and players," he said.

