Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for her work in streaming anthology series 'Modern Love Mumbai', will be soon seen in another streaming series, this time a period drama titled 'Jubilee', and the role was a dream come true for her as she is a huge period drama fan.

To prepare for her part, the actress saw the popular films from the 1950s to 1960s to sketch up her part.

Having grown up in a family who watched black and white movies together, Wamiqa revealed she jumped on to the opportunity when she was offered 'Jubilee'. It was not just a huge nostalgic factor for her, but also a challenge as an actress.

She said, "I have always been a fan of period drama films, especially from the black and white era. There was a time when I used to enjoy such films with my entire family in Doordarshan. When Jubilee was offered to me, I jumped at the offer, it was like reminiscing about the good old days."

She further mentioned, "I got into the skin of the character in 'Jubilee' by watching popular films between the 50s and 60s to take references from the actresses of that time. The soul of the character is completely mine, so that it does not look like a caricature. However, with context to their body language, facial expressions and dialogue delivery, a lot of actresses from that era inspired me."

The series, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles, is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for his extremely diverse filmography.

'Jubilee' will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 7.

