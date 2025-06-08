VPTL: Orange Tigers beat Nagpur Titans by eight wickets

Nagpur, June 8 (IANS) Orange Tigers defeated Nagpur Titans by eight wickets (D/L Method) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha on Sunday in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, Aniruddha Choudhari and Satyam Bhoyar opened the innings for Nagpur Titans. While Bhoyar was dismissed without opening his account, Choudhari scored 20 in 18 balls.

After the fall of the second wicket at the score in 5.2 overs, Skipper Jagjot Sasan was joined by Shubham Dubey in the middle. The duo added 49 runs for the third wicket before Sasan was dismissed for 34 in 30 balls. Shubham Dubey went on to complete his half-century as he scored 52 in 38 balls. Towards the end, Sahil Sheikh played an unbeaten knock of 26* in 25 balls to help his team post a total of 153/6 in 20 overs.

For Orange Tigers, Saurabh Dubey (2-9) and Kshitij Dahiya (2-28) took two wickets each in the innings while skipper Darshan Nalkande picked one wicket.

Chasing a target of 154 on the board, Yash Rathod and Rohit Binkar opened the innings for Orange Tigers. Rathod could only manage to add 7 in 10 balls. Binkar was then joined by impact substitute Apoorv Wankhade in the middle. The duo added 67 runs for the second wicket before Wankhade was dismissed for 35 in 29 balls. Binkar remained unbeaten on 62* in 39 balls. They managed to score 116/2 in 13.4 overs and were adjudged the winner of the match by D/L Method.

For Nagpur Titans, Aditya Sanjay Kukde (1-6) and Rahul Dongarwar (1-20) took one wicket each in the innings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.