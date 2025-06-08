VIP chief Mukesh Sahani launches party's campaign song to mobilise support ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, June 8 (IANS) As Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President and former Minister Mukesh Sahani launched a powerful campaign song titled 'Hai Haq Hamara Aarakshan' on Sunday.

The song was unveiled at a special programme in Patna and is cantered around the themes of social justice, rights, and the ongoing struggle for reservation, particularly for the Nishad community.

Describing the party's theme song, Sahani said, "This is not just a song, but a symbol of our struggle and a vision of our movement. Vikassheel Insaan Party was founded to fight for the rights of the poor and marginalised, and I will continue this battle till my last breath."

The event also witnessed a significant boost for Vikassheel Insaan Party as noted social worker S.K. Saini formally joined the party along with his supporters.

Welcoming S.K. Saini into the party fold, Mukesh Sahani described Saini as the "Kohinoor of the backward society" and said his experience in social service would add strength to the party's grassroots movement.

"VIP is searching for individuals like him who have devoted their lives to social causes," Sahani added.

Reaffirming his long-standing demand for reservation for the Nishad community, the VIP Chief said, "I left Mumbai not to become an MLA or Minister, but to fight for the rights of my people. The caste census battle is behind us; now, we must demolish the wall of the 50 per cent reservation limit."

He warned the ruling NDA alliance, saying, "Either give us our rightful reservation or vacate the seat. The Nishad community is now awake and aware. The elections are near -- this is the time to strike while the iron is hot."

As political equations continue to shift in Bihar, VIP appears to be carving out its space by emphasising representation and rights for the most backward communities, particularly Nishads, fisherfolk, and other marginalised sections.

The launch of the party's campaign song, along with strategic social alliances and an energised grassroots campaign, signals the VIP's intent to assert its influence in the upcoming electoral battle.

