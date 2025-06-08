MP Priya Saroj reflects on three-year wait before engagement to Rinku Singh, says It was worth every second

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj took to social media to post a heartwarming message after getting engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and reflected on the long road they had to take to get here.

The engagement took place on Sunday in Lucknow with their wedding date locked in for November 18 at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi.

“This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years - and the wait was worth every second. Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go,” posted Priya Saroj on her ‘X’ account.

Besides the families of Rinku and Priya, several prominent leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan along with Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, attended the ceremony.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present at the ceremony to extend his best wishes to the couple. However, several of Rinku's teammates couldn’t make it to his engagement celebration, as the Indian Test squad has already departed for England ahead of the Test series starting June 20.

Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar was in attendance and extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple on their special day.

Rinku, hailing from Aligarh, has played two ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in the last couple of years and is an important member of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, who lifted the title in the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Priya is a first-time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

Priya, a practising advocate, is known for her legal acumen and youthful energy. She is among India's youngest MPs. Hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, she has continued her father's legacy with her career in politics.

Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current MLA from UP's Kerakat. Priya began her career as a politician in 2024 after she was elected as the MP of Machhlishahr after defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

