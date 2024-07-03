Vinesh Phogat seeks 'urgent help' from authorities to get Spain visa

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) World championships medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday sought "urgent help" from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Ministry of External Affairs, and other authorities after her visa for Spain got delayed. Vinesh, who will be competing at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024 in Madrid, has her flight scheduled for tonight (Wednesday night) but she has yet to receive her visa.

Taking to X, Vinesh requested the concerned authorities to oversee the matter. She tagged the Ministry of External Affairs along with the Sports Minister and the Consulate General of France in Bangalore in her post.

"Dear authorities, I'm requesting for urgent help. I applied for my Schengen visa in Bangalore on 24th June. I have to leave tonight for a competition in Spain on 6th July but have no information on my visa. Requesting @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat to help," she posted on X.

The competition in Spain is scheduled from July 5 to 7 with the women's event slated to take place on July 6.

Vinesh Phogat is scheduled to attend a training camp in Madrid, Spain followed by a training camp in Boulogne sur-Mer, France.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.