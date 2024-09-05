Vikrant on ‘Sector 36’: To convincingly play a terrifying killer has been difficult

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The makers of the thriller “Sector 36” dropped its trailer on Thursday, the film’s actor Vikrant Massey spoke about his character and said that to convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult.

Vikrant said: “Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult.”

“Aditya (Nimbalkar) has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

The trailer shows inspector Ram Charan Pandey played by Deepak Dobriyal chases after a serial killer despite warnings to desist. With the lives of missing children in the balance, he hunts the enigmatic yet beguiling Prem Singh essayed by Vikrant Massey, hiding in plain sight.

The film is inspired by true events, “Sector 36” is directed by debutante Aditya Nimbalkar.

Deepak Dobriyal added: “I was captivated by the Sector 36 script from the very beginning. It’s a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked.”

“Inspired by true events, my character brings an investigative urgency to an exciting film that focuses on the hunter and the hunted.”

“Sector 36” is set to stream on Netflix from September 13.

Talking about Vikrant, the actor started his career with television and made his acting debut “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom”. He made his debut in films with the Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “Lootere” in 2013.

Deepak is known for films such as “Omkara,” “Shaurya,” “Tanu Weds Manu,” “Dabangg 2,” “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” and “Hindi Medium”.

