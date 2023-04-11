Vikrant Massey says hosting a crime show is always on his to-do list

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey said getting an opportunity to host the show 'Crimes Aaj Kal' is overwhelming for him and he was waiting for so long to be part of a crime show as the genre interests him a lot.

He said: "I have been a huge fan of 'Crime Patrol', all of us have grown up watching it, this time they wanted to kind of add a new twist to it for youngsters calling it 'Crimes Aaj Kal' and wanting me to host it. It was such a fabulous opportunity." The show is based on real incidents and crimes committed by youngsters.

Vikrant is known for TV shows such as 'Qubool Hai', 'Dharam Veer', 'Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo', and apart from appearing on the small screen, he was also seen in 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Half Girlfriend', 'A Death in the Gunj', and the web series 'Mirzapur', among others.

He recalled his association with small screen and said: "While I have grown up watching 'CID', 'Crime Patrol', 'Aahat', there was another show called 'Boogie Woogie', I was in fact a part of the show as a guest on one of the episodes so yes almost nostalgic and very proud movement for me and I even got an opportunity to work with the cast of CID in a couple of my films so really happy."

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu, 'Crimes Aaj Kal' streams on Amazon miniTV.

