Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma worked closely with the costume designer of the series 'Dahaad' to ensure that even in his costume, he exudes the mysterious energy surrounding his role of Anand. He said that he wanted the base of his character on reptile-like energy.

The actor said, "The outfits were very meticulously designed. The costume designer, Smriti Chauhan, worked very closely with me, because I felt and wanted to base my character on a reptile-like energy."

"So all my shirts have a vertical pattern on front or back to create an illusion like a chameleon or a snake. This is one of the improvisations that I did with my character, apart from digging deeper into watching crime-thriller documentaries suggested by Reema to understand the psyche of Anand."

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The eight-episode series all set to release on May 12 on Prime Video.

