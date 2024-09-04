Vietnam: Traffic accidents claim 124 lives during four-day national holiday

Hanoi, Sep 4 (IANS) A total of 257 traffic accidents were reported in Vietnam during the National Day holiday from August 31 to September 3, killing 124 people and injuring 193 others, according to the country's National Traffic Safety Committee.

The number of accidents and fatalities declined by 9.82 per cent and 22.50 per cent, respectively, compared to last year's holiday, while the number of injuries increased by 2.66 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Most of the accidents happened on roads, killing 123 people.

Police nationwide imposed sanctions on 60,371 violations during the cited period, an increase of 25,894 cases compared to the same period last year, said the committee.

Three million domestic and international visitors arrived in Vietnam during the National Day holiday, 20 per cent higher than last year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

The average accommodation occupation rate reached 56 per cent during the holiday, an increase of 1.85 per cent compared to the same period last year.

