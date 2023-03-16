Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani go their separate ways

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Action star Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have reportedly called it quits after being engaged for two years.

According to a source close to IANS, Vidyut and Nandita were seen attending the haldi ceremony of Deanne Pandey's daughter on Wednesday, however the two were seen maintaining a distance from each other.

"Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is a reason behind their distance," said the source from the Haldi ceremony.

It was in 2021, when the two got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and confirmed it on social media.

However, the source concluded that they are respectful towards each other, good friends and are there for each other.

