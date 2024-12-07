Vidisha will become model for agriculture , says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Dec 7 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that all possible measures will be undertaken to develop Vidisha -- the Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh which he represents -- as a model for agriculture and horticulture in the coming days.

The minister said that he would share his ideas with district administration and would ask officials to prepare a complete blueprint for the execution of plans on the ground in a systematic way.

“Farmers and government officials associated with the agriculture field will also be involved in it,” said the minister after chairing a meeting with senior officials at the collector's office in Vidisha.

He also reviewed the execution of public beneficiary schemes of the Centre, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (MPAY) and Jal Jeevan Mission.

"We have decided to make Vidisha a model district for agriculture and horticulture. PM Modi has introduced several schemes to help farmers, and we have to ensure that a maximum number of people can avail of this benefit," Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, the minister along with district administration and public representatives watched the first episode of 'Krishi Chaupal' aired on Doordarshan channel. In this programme, farmers can interact directly with agricultural experts through live question-and-answer sessions.

"Krishi Chaupal programme began on Saturday and it will be aired on the first Saturday of every month. It will help farmers to learn new techniques and innovations from agriculture experts and scientists," he added.

Meanwhile, the minister also talked about 'Ladli Ladli Behna Yojana', a cash incentive for women introduced in Madhya Pradesh during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2023.

"Ladli Behna Yojana has brought tremendous change in the society," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.