Vicky Kaushal expresses gratitude as team wraps up 'Sam Bahadur'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actors Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh wrapped up shooting for 'Sam Bahadur' directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Vicky will be starring in the titular role, alongside Sanya as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal who will be seen playing role of Sam Bahadur shares a picture of himself with Meghna Gulzar and wrote: "Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude... to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn... so much there is to bring to you all."

"To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant co-actors, the incredible Team... to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J."

"Manekshaw, himself... Thank You! IT's A FILM WRAP ON #SAMadly !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023."

'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is based on Sam Manekshaw's career in the Army spanning over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The film will hit theatres on December 1.

