Vice Prez Dhankhar to launch event for establishment of 'Constitution Temples' in Maharashtra ITIs

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday will inaugurate the programme for the establishment of "Temples of the Constitution" in 434 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra, aimed to educate students about the importance and sanctity of the Constitution of India, state Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said here on Friday.

The function will be held at Elphinstone Technical College in Mumbai.

"Every student will be taught about our Indian Constitution whereby the thoughts of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar could be imparted to the current generation," Lodha said.

"We have decided to establish Temples of the Constitution because the true teachings of social justice stem from our Constitution. Through this initiative, our goal is to educate students about the importance and sanctity of the Constitution. These temples will serve as a guiding force, shaping the minds and thoughts of the youth. The teachings of B.R. Ambedkar will be revered here, empowering students with the strength to drive personal and national progress," he added.

Lodha further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on September 20 the ''Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre'' and ''Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Mahila Startup Yojana'' schemes, to be commissioned in 1,000 colleges across Maharashtra.

The Minister said that the vocational education has gained importance in the new National Education Policy, 2020, and under this policy, the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre" scheme will be launched.

"Skill development training centers will be established in 1,000 reputed colleges. In these centres, about 150 youths will be given free skill development training every year. Due to this, about 150,000 youth in the age group of 15 to 45 will get free skill development training every year in Maharashtra," said Lodha.

As far as the "Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Mahila Startup Yojana" is concerned, the minister said it aims to provide funding and financial support to women startups for the empowerment of women.

"The objective of the scheme is to make women self-reliant and self-sufficient and to create the identity of Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of women-led startups in the country. The allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for this scheme wherein the financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be given to about 1,000 startups," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.