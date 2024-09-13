Rahul & Stalin spreading fake campaign against FM Sitharaman: TN BJP

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad on Friday said that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin are spreading fake campaign against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Annapoorna Hotel owner Srinivasan’s row.

He said that Srinivasan had merely suggested a uniform GST rate, but Rahul Gandhi maliciously claimed that FM Sitharaman insulted him.

The BJP leader said that the fake allegation of Rahul Gandhi has been widely condemned.

ANS Prasad said that Stalin, currently abroad, is shamelessly orchestrating this vicious campaign against India's sovereignty, egging on Rahul Gandhi's fabrications.

The BJP spokesman said, “This rejected politician, synonymous with confusion and chaos, is peddling lies and misinformation to demoralise the opposition and undermine India's democratic fabric.”

He said that Stalin's tacit support for Rahul Gandhi was a clear indication of their shared agenda to “sabotage” national interests.

Prasad said that FM Nirmala Sitharaman has been standing firm against corruption and promoting Tamil Nadu's development.

He said that despite the false propaganda of opposition parties, the government will continue to explain the truth about GST and added that GST Council had recently announced tax cuts on several items and services, including cancer drugs.

Prasad said that while Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has apologised for sharing a private conversation between Nirmala Sitharaman and Srinivasan on social media, the opposition parties continue to spread false propaganda, creating a false narrative among the people.

He charged that the Congress, DMK, and other opposition parties were using black money to spread false propaganda through social media, amounting to crores of rupees.

The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to sow “seeds of venom” among the Indian people by talking about FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

He added that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget, earning praise from India and other countries and has countered the opposition's false propaganda and pointed out the mistakes of the DMK government, becoming a thorn in their flesh.

