Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was a member of Indian team winning 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old announced his decision to retire from cricket through his Instagram account.

“After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game. From representing India at the highest level to being part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup squads, every moment in this incredible journey has been nothing short of a blessing. These memories will forever remain etched in my heart.

“A heartfelt thank you to the IPL franchises who placed their trust in me - Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians. The Indian Premier League has been a truly special chapter in my career, and I have cherished every moment playing in it,” wrote Chawla.

Chawla played 3 Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India from 2006 to 2012, and picked 43 wickets overall. He also grabbed 192 wickets in as many IPL matches, with his last stint coming with the Mumbai Indians from 2022 to 2024. He was also a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team winning IPL 2014.

“I owe my deepest gratitude to my coaches - Shri K.K. Gautam and Late Shri Pankaj Saraswat — for nurturing and shaping me into the cricketer I became. To my family, my eternal pillar of strength: your unwavering support has been my foundation through all the highs and lows. A special mention to my late father, whose belief in me lit the path I walked. Without him, this journey would never have been possible,” he added.

His final competitive cricket appearance came for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November 2024, when he picked 4-12 against Himachal Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chawla had also represented Gujarat in a few seasons of domestic cricket.

“I also thank the BCCI, the UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association), and the GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association) for providing me with the platform and opportunities to evolve and express myself as a cricketer.

“Today is a deeply emotional day for me as I officially announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live within me. I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying with me the spirit and lessons of this beautiful game,” concluded Chawla.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.