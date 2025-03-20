Veteran sculptor Ram Sutar conferred with 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2024, the state's highest civilian honour, will be conferred on veteran sculptor Ram Sutar.

“The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, a citation, a plaque and a shawl. Ram Sutar is continuously working for sculpture even at the age of 100. He is currently working on the sculpture of the grand memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which is under construction at Indu Mill. Ram Sutar was selected for the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award at the selection committee meeting held on March 12 this year keeping in mind his unique contribution,” said the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Ram Sutar, saying that he has given due glory to the country's identity symbol by creating the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "He is a Bhishmacharya in the field of sculpture. Heartiest congratulations to Kalamaharshi Sutar, who has dedicated all his art and creativity to uplifting the prestige of Indian culture and traditions, for this award, and a hundredfold salute to his artistic achievements."

Lauding Ram Sutar, a senior sculptor of international fame who has achieved great achievements in the field of art, Shinde said: "The state government has decided to award Maharashtra Bhushan 2024 to Ram Sutar, who, despite reaching the age of 100, creates sculptures that literally seem alive from clay. Dedication, loyalty to work, hard work and determination to reach heights as high as the sky are the mantras of Ram Sutar's success. His work will continue to inspire many generations to come.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also congratulated the veteran sculptor after he was awarded the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan'.

"His recognition is a symbol of pure admiration of the 13 crore people of Maharashtra. The honour is a glowing tribute to Maharashtra's rich history, art, and cultural heritage,” he said.

"Sutar has made hundreds of sculptures across the world, each one a masterpiece of beauty and artistry. Through his sculptures of great personalities such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he has brought India’s history to life," Pawar said.

“The ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Indian Parliament, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi, and the under-construction statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar—each of these sculptures not only showcases his artistic excellence but also reflects his deep respect and admiration for these great personalities," Pawar added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.