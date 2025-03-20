Iran condemns US air raids on Yemen, Israeli attacks in Gaza

Tehran, March 20 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday strongly condemned continuous US airstrikes on Yemen and intensified Israeli attacks in Gaza.

His remarks came after US airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen starting Saturday and intensified Israeli assaults on Gaza since early Tuesday.

Baghaei voiced deep sorrow over civilian casualties, including innocent women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in Yemen caused by what he called US "military aggression."

He said the countries providing Israel with arms, financial and political support were accomplices in the Israeli "crimes."

The simultaneity of the US attacks on Yemen with the intensified genocide in Gaza left no doubt about the "joint US-Israeli conspiracy ... to eliminate any call for solidarity with and support for the oppressed Palestinian people," he said.

The United States launched a new round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday evening, which, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, wounded at least nine people, including seven women and two children, Xinhua news agency reported.

This marked the second US strike on the area since Saturday, when earlier raids killed 53 people and wounded 98, including many women and children.

In the Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on a crowd of mourners in the north on Wednesday evening killed at least 16 Palestinians and injured over 30 others.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also condemned it and said that deadly US strikes on the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped."

"This attack on the people of Yemen, on Yemeni civilians, is... a crime that must be stopped," Khamenei said in a video published on his website.

Earlier on March 18, Iran had rejected and condemned "reckless and provocative" remarks by US officials, including President Donald Trump, over Tehran's alleged role in attacks by Yemen's Houthis, Iran's envoy to the United Nations said in a letter cited by state media.

