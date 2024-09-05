Very important for us to play domestic cricket: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant backed top cricketers' participation in domestic cricket as the new season begins with the commencement of the Duleep Trophy on Thursday.

Pant, who is playing for India B in the tournament, shared the excitement of playing the red-ball cricket after almost two years. He last played a Test match (against Bangladesh) for India in December 2022.

"I think it is an amazing feeling for me, also because when I met with the accident two years ago, I used to always think about when I will be able to play for India again. In the last six months, I played IPL, and we also won the World Cup. It’s a great feeling as I had always dreamt of winning the World Cup, since I was a kid. Now again I am returning tored-balll cricket and will play my first match in Duleep trophy almost after more than two years," Pant told JioCinema.

He further explained the importance of playing domestic cricket, specifically the Duleep trophy. "I think it is very important for us to play domestic cricket because as a cricketer match practice is always very important. Especially coming back to domestic cricket, the youngsters also learn a lot of things from us, they see you playing here, even after playing international cricket. There is a lot to give back to domestic cricket.

"It also gives us the opportunity to share all the learnings and experiences from international cricket with our colleagues, especially with the young players and newcomers; it gives them a huge boost since we all have reached here from playing domestic cricket," the wicket-keeper batter said.

The 26-year-old, who is eyeing a comeback in the Test side for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh later this month, said that players are focused on how they can improve as the margins between the teams have become minimal.

"Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions because they are accustomed to the wickets. However, as the Indian cricket team, we focus solely on our own standards and how we can improve. Regardless of the opposition, we strive to play with the same intensity and give our hundred percent every single day," Pant said.

"I believe the pressure will always be there because in international cricket, you can't take any series lightly. The margin between winning and losing is very small, and nowadays, the gap between international teams isn't much either. However, we have to give our hundred percent regardless, and that mindset has worked well for me so far," he added.

