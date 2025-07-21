Very important moment in my career: Martin Zubimendi on joining Arsenal

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Ahead of the Premier League 2025–26 season, new Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi opened up about his move from his former club, early impressions of his new role, connection with manager Mikel Arteta and qualities he brings to the pitch.

"It is a very important moment in my career; the step I was looking for and wanted to take. It is true that I spent 15 years at my previous club, and obviously this is a drastic change, but I am really looking forward to it," Zubimendi said on JioHotstar.

On first impressions of Arsenal and interactions with Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta, the midfielder said, "As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. Andrea and Mikel took excellent care of me, leaving me with no doubts whatsoever.”

On his shared roots with Arteta, he added, "We come from the same city and played for the same teams. At least we will have something to talk about off the pitch. So, I am happy about that – but I do not think it is a big deal.”

"I do not really like talking about myself. I would say I am a pretty versatile midfielder, who can play on my own or alongside others. I am hard-working and bring balance to the team. You will see for yourselves."

A product of Real Sociedad’s youth academy, Zubimendi spent five seasons with the senior team, racking up over 170 appearances in all competitions.

The San Sebastian native reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid this summer following impressive displays in La Liga and a standout showing for Spain at Euro 2024. In the final against England, Zubimendi replaced an injured Rodri at half-time and excelled in the deep-lying midfield role, helping Spain secure a 2-1 victory.

Manchester City had also shown interest after Rodri suffered a serious knee injury in September. However, it is understood that Arteta played a pivotal role in persuading Zubimendi to choose Arsenal this summer. He will reunite at the Emirates Stadium with former Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino, who joined the club last year.

