Very difficult to read his hand: Axar hails Chakaravarthy's mental skills after 5-fer against NZ

Dubai, March 3 (IANS) Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel lavished praises on mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy for his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs in India's 44-run over New Zealand in the last Champions Trophy Group A game in Dubai, saying it is really difficult to read the spinner's mind, and if a batter misses his googly, there is a high chance of losing a wicket.

New Zealand's bowlers did well to restrict India's batting line-up, with Shreyas Iyer (79) and Hardik Pandya (45) leading the way as the Asian side posted a competitive total of 249/9 after they were sent in to bat first.

It was the Chakaravarthy's show in reply, with the spinner claiming the wickets of opener Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry to end up with the figures of 5-42 as India bowled the Black Caps out for 205.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Chakaravarthy featured in five T20Is and one ODI against England, where he finished the T20I leg with 14 wickets, including a fifer. He, however, claimed just one dismissal in his debut ODI.

"Credit goes to him. The T20 WC (2021) was not a good experience for him. But after that he has come back and his mental skill shows how ready he is. I think he is carrying forward his performances in T20s to ODIs," Axar told reporters in ICC mixed zone.

"It is very difficult to read from his hand. And the pace with which he bowls is very difficult. So, I think, if a batter misses (the line), there is a higher chance of getting out. He is fast in the air also," he added.

Batting first, India had staged a late resurgence as they reached 249/9 - with a five-wicket haul for Matt Henry. Both openers -- Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma -- were back in the hut in the first six overs and later Virat Kohli's removal left them reeling on 30/3 in the seventh over.

Then, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer put together a 98-run partnership off 136 balls for the fourth wicket before Hardik's run-a-ball middle-order cameo took India to a respectable total.

Speaking about his promotion to the No. 5 in the order, Axar said, "When I get an opportunity, I try to bat based on the situation. But now, the approach has changed. Earlier, I used to come down and had to make runs quickly. Now, I know that there are more batsmen behind me, so I can play accordingly."

“I know that I have a lot of time. It depends on the requirements of the team as well and if I feel that I have to attack the spinner, I play accordingly, like I had a partnership (a 98-run fourth wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer) in this match (vs NZ), and we could have a good total,” he added.

In the England series, the all-rounder scored a half-century in the Nagpur ODI and went on to score an unbeaten 41 in the second match in Cuttack.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.