Venezuela denounces US seizure of its plane as 'criminal practice'

Caracas, Sep 3 (IANS) Venezuela denounced Washington's seizure of a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as part of a "repeated criminal practice."

The United States has seized the plane in the Dominican Republic, claiming that its acquisition violated US sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Venezuela denounces to the international community that once again, the authorities of the United States of America, in a repeated criminal practice that cannot be classified as anything other than piracy, have illegally confiscated an aircraft that has been used by the President of the Republic, justifying themselves on the coercive measures (sanctions) that they unilaterally and illegally impose around the world," Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said on Telegram on Monday.

Venezuela made it clear that "it reserves the right to take any legal action to repair this damage to the nation, as well as all other damage caused by the criminal policy of unilateral coercive measures," Gil added.

In February, the United States seized a plane belonging to Venezuelan airline Emtrasur Cargo that landed in Argentina in June 2022 and was then detained for an alleged investigation.

