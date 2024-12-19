Vanuatu asks for international assistance after massive quake: UN

United Nations, Dec 19 (IANS) The situation in Vanuatu remains concerning after a massive earthquake struck the country, and the government has requested international assistance to help respond, a UN spokesperson said.

The government of Vanuatu has declared a state of emergency for seven days following Tuesday's 7.3-magnitude earthquake. At least 14 people have been confirmed dead, with more than 200 injured. Authorities anticipated the toll will rise, Xinhua news agency reported.

To complement the national response, the government has requested international assistance, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, told reporters.

According to local authorities, damage inflicted by the quake is extensive, including hospitals, residential and public buildings, roads, water reservoirs and gas pipes.

Villages near Efate have also experienced landslides. Communications in many areas have been cut off.

Operations at Port Vila International Airport in the capital city are experiencing delays due to damage to its terminal building and road network while the runway is functioning, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported. The airport remains closed to all commercial services.

Access to the seaport is also disrupted by a landslide, limiting the transport of essential supplies and personnel.

The United Nations and partners are mobilising resources to respond, OCHA said. It is deploying response teams, including a UN disaster assessment and coordination team, in the quake-hit region.

UN humanitarians said that immediate needs include medical supplies and repair to medical structures, mobile medical teams, search and rescue teams with heavy machinery for clearing, as well as safe drinking water.

