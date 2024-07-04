Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first baby with husband Cole Tucker

Los Angeles, July 4 (IANS) ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’ star Vanessa Hudgens has welcomed her first baby with her MLB player husband Cole Tucker.

The child's birthdate, sex and name are not known. Hudgens and Tucker were seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital on Wednesday, July 3, which also happened to be Tucker's 28th birthday, reports People magazine.

Earlier in the day, Hudgens posted a birthday tribute to her husband on Instagram. TMZ was first to report the birth. Representatives for Hudgens have not confirmed the news.

As per People, the social media post of the actress featured photos of the couple and their dog. She wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven. You make the world a brighter place just by being you.”

Hudgens revealed her pregnancy in style, debuting her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet back in March. The actress attended the Hollywood event in a black long-sleeved, floor-length dress that showcased her belly.

As she posed for photos and did interviews on the carpet, the expectant mom cradled her bump with her hands. She smiled as she fielded congratulations from people. In December 2023, Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Hudgens has shared several photos of her maternity style on her Instagram, including a photo on her Instagram where the actress posed in a long, white knit dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Later in May, Hudgens shared a photo of herself and her husband Tucker on Instagram as they posed together on a baseball diamond.

