Vandana credits influence of Pillay, Ronaldo, and Bolt for finishing as India's most-capped woman hockey player

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Indian women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya, who retired from the international circuit on Tuesday, revealed drawing inspiration from legends like Dhanraj Pillay, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Usain Bolt to keep herself upbeat during her 15-year-long career in the senior side.

Vandana finished as the most-capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey with 320 international appearances and 158 goals. She called it an emotional decision to hang up her boots. "It was a very hard decision to take. We stay with each other more than a family, so leaving them was an emotional decision. To feel and understand this decision is really difficult. Today I felt too emotional and took the decision to announce my retirement," she told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

Despite achieving multiple accolades over the years, the 2013 Junior World Cup triumph where she finished as the team's top-scorer in Monchengladbach, Germany, and the Tokyo Olympics' fourth-place finish remain close to Vandana's heart.

"There were a lot of highs in my career from winning the bronze medal in Junior World Cup in 2013 to qualifying for Rio Olympics in 2016 to winning a gold medal in the Asia Cup in 2017 to winning a silver medal in the Asian Games to missing out on a medal and finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics. Among these, the Tokyo Olympics and the 2013 Junior World Cup are the most special moments for me," she asserted.

"After Tokyo, it was difficult to forget that heartbreak, but we thought we would cover it up in Paris, as we learned a lot in that tournament. I missed the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Rachi due to an injury. The team performed well, but I think luck was not on our side. Had we won the match against Germany, then we would have qualified for the Paris Olympics," the forward added.

The veteran player added that she has learned to give herself more time in training to bring the best out of herself.

"I feel players must be disciplined in their diet, recovery, and fitness. We all train together with our coaches and support staff, but I feel players who give themselves extra time stand out. I've always played with high energy and kept myself fit throughout my career," she said.

When asked about her longevity in the sport and her favourite athletes, Vandana credited international stars including Ronaldo and Bolt as playing a role in her career. "I'm a fan of Dhanraj Pillay as he was also a forward and also followed (Cristiano) Ronaldo and Usain Bolt a lot in my life. Players are very disciplined these days and are ready for the high-performance requirement of the Indian team," she revealed.

She further highlighted the impact of the Women's Hockey India League in uplifting the confidence of youngsters for future tournaments.

"The Women's HIL was much-needed as it boosts the personal confidence of players. Even players other than the Indian camp also received an opportunity to prove themselves. We have a strong chance of clinching a medal in next year's World Cup and 2028 Olympics as the team is doing really well."

"With the rise of hockey over the years, with the help of Khelo India, it is a good career opportunity for upcoming youngsters. The popularity of the game has reached the masses, and there is a good career for them in hockey now," she added.

The 32-year-old is yet to decide on her career ahead, but remains open to taking up a coaching role while confirming her participation in the next HIL as a player.

"I'm completely fit and I'm ready for any opportunity, including coaching (if required) and playing. I've not decided anything yet, nothing is coming to my mind. I will play in the next edition of the HIL. She played for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the inaugural edition earlier this year.

Sharing her initial hardship, Vandana remembered how her journey in hockey started in the fifth standard.

"I used to play kho kho in school in the fifth standard. My sisters used to play hockey, and I also joined them, and that is how my journey started in the sport. Now, the sport has given us a lot to live a healthy life, but I have faced situations when we struggled to manage food two times a day. I have faced a time when we four siblings had only one pair of shoes.

"When I moved to Lucknow hostel, I received a kit, shoes, and proper food. My father had to sell his cattle, but he did not tell us. There were many challenges, but everything is fine now," she recalled.

In the end, she is happy that her struggles paid off and got the opportunity to get inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pep talk before and after the Tokyo Olympics. "Players' dreams are never-ending as they push for more, but after meeting him (PM Modi), it was very motivational. He inspires you so much to perform the best for the team," Vandana signed off.

