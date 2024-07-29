Vandals target telephone operator's installations in France

Paris, July 29 (IANS) Multiple installations of telephone operator SFR in six French departments were vandalized on Sunday night, local media BFMTV reported on Monday.

According to the reports, long-distance fiber-optic cables were cut in electrical cabinets, impacting services in Aude, Bouches-du-Rhone, Herault, Drome, Meuse and Oise (near Paris). The acts of vandalism have yet to be claimed and the exact number of affected customers is not yet known.

Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari condemned these acts, calling them "cowardly and irresponsible" on X (formerly Twitter) Monday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Centre for Defence Electronic Communications is cooperating with operators until communications and services are fully restored," she added.

The sabotage occurred three days after arson attacks disrupted France's high-speed train TGV traffic across much of the country on the opening day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.