USFK commander congratulates South Korea's new defence chief

Seoul, July 25 (IANS) US Forces Korea Commander General Xavier Brunson on Friday congratulated South Korea's new Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on his inauguration and called on enhancing their bilateral ties going forward.

Ahn took office as the country's first civilian defence chief in 64 years after President Lee Jae Myung approved his appointment earlier in the day.

"The ROK-US Alliance is a cornerstone of regional stability, adapting to meet 21st century challenges while honouring our shared commitment to democracy, security, and prosperity," Brunson said in a post on X, calling South Korea by the acronym of its formal name.

"I look forward to strengthening our partnership, enhancing deterrence, and ensuring peace and security on the Peninsula and beyond," he said.

Ahn pledged to rebuild the military into one trusted by the people following last year's botched martial law bid, as he formally took office as the country's first civilian defence chief in 64 years.

Ahn made the remark after President Lee Jae Myung approved his appointment earlier in the day, filling the ministerial post that had been vacant since former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun stepped down over allegations he played a key role in the short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

"We need to restore our military's pride and thoroughly push for a defence reform that can respond to domestic and external threats ... this is where the mission of a civilian defence minister lies," Ahn said in his inaugural address.

He called on the military to strictly adhere to political neutrality and focus on its duty of protecting the people from external threats, mentioning North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and growing uncertainties in the global security situation, Yonhap news agency reported.

As part of such efforts, the new minister vowed to strengthen a defence cooperation network based on the South Korea-US alliance, which he called a "linchpin" of the country's security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.