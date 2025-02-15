US Space Force to strengthen presence in Japan amidst growing threats in Indo-Pacific

Tokyo, Feb 15 (IANS) The US Space Force is working on strengthening its unit in Japan to counter the evolving threats coming from the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China and Russia developing space capabilities and North Korea conducting ballistic missile tests.

Senior leaders from the US Space Force's Space Operations Command visited Japan this week to engage with US Space Force personnel and bolster an alliance with one of the force's closest allies, the Japanese Self Defence Force (JSDF).

"While there is only a limited number of personnel today, we are going to grow that component over the next year or two into the fully capable system that we think we need here in Japan as a part of a larger network in the Indo-Pacific," said Lieutenant General David Miller, head of the US Space Operations Command.

He reiterated that the US and Japan have been allies for decades and are going to continue to build on this strong partnership.

"I believe our multilateral partnerships in and across the Indo-Pacific region, and globally, have a stabilising effect to counterbalance threat activity," said Miller.

While in Japan, Miller and other top US military officials met with members of the JSDF's Space Operations Group, which was activated in 2022, at Fuchu Air Base.

They also met with representatives from US Space Forces Japan which was activated in December 2024 at Yokota Air Base.

The US Space Force and Japanese Space Operations Group participated in 'Exercise Keen Sword' - an annually-held bilateral exercise designed by Japan to increase readiness and interoperability - in November 2024. The edition was the largest iteration of the exercise since its inception in 1986.

In the midst of growing geopolitical challenges, the Indo-Pacific region remains an area of influence for different competing powers.

