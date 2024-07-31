US reaffirms 'unwavering commitment' to Israel's security and right to self-defence

Washington, July 31 (IANS) The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, currently on a visit to the Philippines, spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Wednesday afternoon.

The US Department of Defence stated that the discussion between the top defence officials focused around Israel's response to Lebanese Hizballah's July 27 attack on Israel, which killed 12 innocent civilians, mostly children.

"They discussed the threats to Israel posed by a range of Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hizballah. Secretary Austin reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Israel's security and right to self-defence," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

"They also discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution that enables citizens on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to safely return to their homes," Singh added.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed eliminating Fouad Shukur - "the most senior military commander in the terrorist organisation Hezbollah" and the head of the organisation's strategic formation - in a targeted drone strike in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut.

The IDF said that Shukur was the man behind the killing of 12 children in a soccer field after a missile fell Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Politburo, was also killed at his residence in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Hamas leader was in the Iranian capital to participate in the inauguration ceremony of country's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

