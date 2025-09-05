US Open: Yuki Bhambri's dream run ends with semifinal loss

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) India’s Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand lost to British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the US Open men's doubles semifinal, bringing their dream run to an end.

Bhambri and Venus, who only just teamed up this summer after success with others, suffered 7-6(7-2), 6-7(5-8), 4-6 loss in the thrilling semifinal against the British duo.

Bhambri, who playing her maiden Grand Slam semifinal, was the last remaining Indian challenge at this year’s US Open. Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth’s run came to an end with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Brazil’s Fernando Romboli and Australia’s John-Patrick Smith.

Earlier, Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and his partner Romain Arneodo of Monaco crashed out in the opening round on Saturday. Arjun Kadhe and his partner, Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador, also made a first-round exit.

The contest, played in Louis Armstrong Stadium, was closely fought, at least until the first-set tiebreak started. Then, Bhambri and Venus ran away with it, giving up just two points to grab the first frame, 7-6(2), US Open reports.

In the second set, Bhambri and Venus took control by breaking their opponents’ serve in the first game. It looked as if an upset was imminent, until Bhambri and Venus dropped serve as well. A few more tight, tense games followed, resulting in yet another tiebreak. This time, the tiebreak—and the set—went to the Brits, 7-6(5).

In the third set, Salisbury and Skupski were suddenly dominant—indeed, indomitable—especially at the net. Up 5-3, the Brits earned a trio of match points, all three of which they squandered. But when serving with the match on their racquets, Salisbury and Skupski won the deciding set, 6-4.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the Men's Doubles Championship title at the US Open.

Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the final by defeating the unseeded American duo Robert Cash and JJ Tracy in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

