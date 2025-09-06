US Open: Sinner outclasses Auger-Aliassime to set up title showdown with Alcaraz

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame a spirited challenge from 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Friday’s U.S. Open semi-final to set up a blockbuster final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Moments after Alcaraz dazzled the Arthur Ashe crowd with a dominant win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Sinner - typically known for his clinical precision - had a few stumbles but ultimately held firm to book a third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting with the Spaniard in what has become one of tennis’s most captivating rivalries.

Sinner’s gritty win places him in elite company, as he becomes just the fourth man in the Open Era - after Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Djokovic - to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season.

"Amazing season. The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have and finding myself again in another final, especially the last one this season, with an amazing crowd... it doesn't get any better," Sinner said after the win.

"Felix and I played in the last tournament (in Cincinnati). He's a completely different player. He was serving much better, hitting every shot much better so it was a tough match but I'm obviously very happy.

"I saw he was injured at some point so hopefully it's nothing bad. I wish him only the best. He's an amazing player and an amazing person so it's always nice to share some nice matches with him."

Sinner encountered a brief challenge in the fifth game of the match but quickly raised his level to hold serve, eventually cruising through a dominant opening set after Auger-Aliassime sent a backhand wide.

The Canadian, appearing in his second U.S. Open semi-final, regrouped in the second set. He broke for a 5-3 lead and held firm to draw level, then matched Sinner shot-for-shot in a tightly contested third. But the momentum swung once again.

Sinner, who had earlier taken a medical timeout for an undisclosed issue, rediscovered his rhythm to edge ahead, taking the third set and then relying on clutch serving to fend off a resurgent Auger-Aliassime in the fourth, sealing his spot in the final.

The victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated showdown with second seed Alcaraz, who earlier stunned Djokovic to reach the final.

It will be the third straight Grand Slam final between the two, following their dramatic five-set battles in Paris and London - Alcaraz saving three match points in the French Open before Sinner outclassed him in the Wimbledon in July.

Now, three years after their thrilling five-set quarter-final clash in New York - won by Alcaraz en route to his first U.S. Open title - the rivals will meet again on Sunday.

"I feel our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match. We're two different players now, different confidence too, so lets see what's coming, we've played quite a lot this year so we know each other very well," Sinner said.

"In any case it has been an amazing tournament an amazing feeling to play in front of you. I'm looking forward to doing it again."

