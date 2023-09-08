US Open: Serena Williams is the GOAT, can’t compare myself to her, says Coco Gauf

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) American tennis sensation Coco Gauff holds back on comparison with the American legend of the game and says ‘Serena is Serena’, She’s the GOAT.

Talking to ESPN Gauff stated, that Serena is the greatest of all time and, the only regret she’ll have in her life, is not playing against Serena Williams

“I don’t think I’m carrying American tennis. I don’t think I will. We have so many compatriots who are doing well. Serena is Serena. She’s the GOAT. I’d hope to do half of what she did. But I’m not gonna compare myself to her. She’s someone I look up to.

Being in the same stat line as her means a lot to me. She’s my idol. The only regret I’ll have for the rest of my life is not being able to play her.. there were so many tournaments where if we won an extra round & didn’t lose, I would’ve played her. I’m still happy to just be a product of her legacy,” she added.

Gauff will be looking to win her maiden Grand Slam when she faces newly-crowned World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final at Ashe Stadium.

