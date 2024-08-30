US Open: Muchova ends two-time champ Osaka's campaign in second round

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) Czech player Karolina Muchova ended two-time champion Naomi Osaka's US Open campaign in the second round with a 6-3, 7-6(5) win and advanced to the third round.

Muchova's opponent is Anastasia Potapova, No. 38, who defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the first round, as well as American Varvara Lepchenko, ranked No. 199 in the second.

Osaka opened the match with her characteristic form and held serve easily. Muchova charged to the net behind her very first serve. Osaka’s first break opportunity came in the third game with her opponent serving at 1-2. She didn’t manage to convert, but won her next service game at love.

Midway through the first set, with Osaka serving at 3-3, Muchova broke her serve by executing a successful net charge followed by a surprise drop shot. Building on that momentum, Muchova quickly held serve and surged ahead 5-3. After breaking Osaka's serve again, Muchova secured the set, 6-3.

Early in the second set, Muchova won seven of 10 of her net points, hit 15 winners and threw down six aces. Tied at 3-3, Osaka’s stats were solid with just three net points won (of six), nine winners and four aces.

Then, tied at 4-4, the Japanese player appeared to switch up her style of play, going for bigger, bolder shots. Muchova, who was serving, fluffed two consecutive volleys, giving her opponent two break points. Osaka grabbed the second one and found herself serving at 5-4.

Serving again at 5-6, Osaka won the game. So a tiebreak would decide the set and Muchova started it off with a serve and volley. Osaka hit some huge forehands to go up 4-2, but then threw in a double fault. At 6-4, Muchova hit an incredible passing shot to earn her first match point. Osaka survived but succumbed on the very next point as Muchova took the set, 7-6(5) to wrap up the win.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.