Tunisian court allows former minister Zenaidi to run for President

Tunis, Aug 30 (IANS) The Tunisian Administrative Court upheld Mondher Zenaidi's appeal, allowing him to join the upcoming presidential elections as the fifth candidate, media reports said.

"Zenaidi will be allowed to return to the presidential race to be held on October 6, 2024," private radio station Mosaique FM quoted the spokesman for the court, Faycal Bouguerra, as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The decisions issued by this court are final and not subject to any form of appeal, under the provisions of the electoral law," Bouguerra said.

From 1994 to 2011, Zenaidi held several important posts, including Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, Minister of Transport, Minister of Commerce, and Minister of Public Health.

Two days ago, the court reinstated Abdellatif Mekki's candidacy for the presidential race after the Independent Higher Authority for Elections (ISIE) initially rejected it.

On August 10, the ISIE announced the preliminary list of three candidates for the upcoming presidential elections.

The preliminary list includes Tunisian President Kais Saied, who will run for a second five-year term, Secretary-General of the People's Movement Zouhair Maghzaoui, and Secretary-General of the Azimoun Movement Ayachi Zammel.

