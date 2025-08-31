US Open: Auger-Aliassime upsets Zverev, Sinner escapes Shapovalov

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev has become the highest seed to exit the 2025 US Open after being ousted by resurgent Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime played relentlessly bold, attacking tennis—striking 50 winners to 29, including 23 off his forehand wing alone—to beat Zverev, 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4.

The victory propelled him into the fourth round, his best Slam result since 2024 Roland Garros and best at Flushing Meadows since his semifinal run of 2021.

“This feels good, this feels good! Obviously, job’s not done, tournament’s still going, but this means a lot to me. I’ve been coming here (to the US Open) since 2018. I’m still young, but it’s been a few years and I’m working my way (back). Some of you [in the crowd] might be the first time you’re watching me tonight, but this feels really good," said the Canadian.

The 25-year-old will next take on 15th seed Andrey Rublev, who survived a difficult five-setter against Coleman Wong 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

When Auger-Aliassime next faces Rublev, he’ll be playing for a place in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2022 Australian Open—more than three and a half years ago.

Earlier, top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner of Italy extended his hardcourt Grand Slam winning streak to 24 on Saturday at the 2025 US Open, avoiding an upset bid from No. 27 Denis Shapovalov, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Returning to the Round of 16 for the fifth year in a row, Sinner is looking to become only the fourth man to reach five consecutive Grand Slam finals in the Open Era after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, US Open reports.

Moreover, Sinner is bidding to become the first player to defend the men’s singles title at the US Open since Roger Federer in 2008.

Next up for Sinner is either American Tommy Paul or red-hot Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

