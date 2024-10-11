US: More than 10 people trapped in Colorado gold mine

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) More than 10 people have been trapped 1,000 feet (305 meters) underground inside a gold mine in the US state of Colorado due to an equipment malfunction, local media reported.

The equipment malfunction happened on Thursday at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, according to a post from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

More than 10 people were trapped down the mine, and 11 people have been rescued, according to a report from local news station Denver7. Rescue efforts are underway.

The mine is a tourist destination near Cripple Creek, Colorado.

In a post on X, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: "I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort. The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine. We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation."

