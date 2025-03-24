US military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen's Saada province

Sanaa, March 24 (IANS) The US military stationed in the Red Sea conducted fresh airstrikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada, media reported.

The strikes targeted the areas around the province's namesake central city Saada, a stronghold of the Houthis, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said on Sunday evening without providing further details.

The airstrikes came a few hours after the Houthis claimed to have launched fresh attacks on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea and the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel, with the latter attack reportedly intercepted by the Israeli army, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the US military launched a series of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas, including the airport in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, according to Houthi television. There were no reports of casualties.

The exchanges of fire took place amid an ongoing air campaign launched by US forces in mid-March against Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen after a civil war since 2014, has vowed to continue striking Israeli targets in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to respond to what it describes as "American aggression".

Saada province serves as the main stronghold of the Houthi group. The latest strikes mark the seventh consecutive day of US attacks on Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Earlier on Friday, US forces launched six airstrikes on Al-Fazah, a coastal area in At-Tuhayta district, south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, according to al-Masirah TV. No casualties have been reported.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa, since the country’s civil war erupted in 2014.

The tension between the Houthis and the US military escalated as the US launched new airstrikes on Yemen on March 15 after the Houthi group threatened to resume attacks on Israeli targets until humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

