Netanyahu, Rubio discuss hostage release, Gaza offensive

Jerusalem, March 24 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed over the phone efforts to release hostages in Hamas captivity and Israel's renewed assault on Gaza.

"The two discussed regional developments, including the release of Israeli hostages and the resumption of fighting in Gaza," said a statement from Netanyahu's office on Sunday, adding that Rubio has expressed US "unwavering support for Israel and its policies".

Israel has launched new air and ground assaults in Gaza since Tuesday, effectively ending a two-month ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bombardments have killed at least 673 people and wounded 1,233 others, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Hamas accused Israel of shattering the ceasefire agreement, which was signed in January.

In the meantime, Taher al-Nunu, a Hamas spokesperson, said on Friday that the group was assessing new proposals from mediators aimed at reviving the ceasefire, including a "bridging" proposal from US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Earlier on February 16, Israel's Prime Minister vowed to "open the gates of hell" if Hamas does not return all its hostages and praised President Trump's "bold vision for Gaza's future."

Benjamin Netanyahu, in a joint statement with US Secretary of State Rubio, said the US and Israel have a "common strategy" when it comes to Gaza.

"We can't always share the details of this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released until the last one," the statement said.

"We will eliminate Hamas' military capability and its political rule in Gaza. We will bring all our hostages home, and we will ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel."

Rubio was in Jerusalem on February 16 as part of a regional tour where he is likely to face pushback from Arab leaders over Trump's proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it under US ownership.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.