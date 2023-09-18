US delegation interacts with iDEX team at IIT Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The US delegation, led by Under Secretary (Research and Engineering), Department of Defence Heidi Shyu, met a team of Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO) under Ministry of Defence (MoD) in IIT Delhi on Monday.

MoD said that the Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Production) and Additional CEO of DIO Anurag Bajpai presented an overview on iDEX to the US delegation, explaining how the initiative is revolutionising the defence innovation ecosystem in India.

It said that he highlighted how iDEX is fostering innovation, in critical domains like Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmanned solutions, domain awareness, communications, space, cybersecurity etc, the ministry of defence informed.

“He brought out how technologies developed by iDEX winners are acting as force multipliers for the Services and the innovators are beginning to make their mark globally with their dual-use solutions,” MoD said.

The Joint Secretary brought out that the India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) initiative will further deepen the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the two sides.

He also appreciated the momentum in INDUS-X activities and informed that iDEX and Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) teams have finalised two challenges to kick start joint challenges, to be launched soon.

MoD said that a showcase of select iDEX winners and defence innovation start-ups with cutting-edge dual-use technologies was organised.

It said that the deep-tech innovations including on information security and cyber security, AI/Machine Learning-based imaging, maritime technologies, wireless communication, space technologies and advanced sensors were showcased.

Heidi Shyu was highly appreciative of the start-up showcase, and the way the iDEX scheme and stakeholders have revolutionised the defence innovation ecosystem in India.

MoD said that she noted the rapid developments under the collaboration agenda of INDUS-X and suggested that procurement of advanced technologies be given due consideration under INDUS-X.

iDEX, in partnership with US Department of Defence, conducted the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) event in Washington DC on June 20-21, 2023.

MoD said that the initiative will expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the start-up ecosystems, businesses and academic institutions.

