Service boy stabbed by cafe owner in Delhi over petty issue, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) A 19-year-old service boy was thrashed and stabbed by the cafe owner over a petty issue in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday, police said.

According to the police, on Monday, a call was received at the South Campus police station, via the police control room, reporting a stabbing incident.

The caller, Sandeep, reported that a passerby had taken his mobile phone and called 'emergency number'- 112 to report the incident.

"During a local inquiry, it was discovered that a dispute had occurred between two young men in a cafe in Satya Niketan," a senior police official said.

Subsequently, the police received information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) from SJ Hospital, and they recorded a statement from the injured, Ashish, a resident of Sagarpur.

"Ashish stated that he worked as a service boy at 'Mitro Cafe' in Satya Niketan, and another boy named Guddu also worked there. On Monday, a disagreement arose between Ashish and Guddu over serving customers, which escalated when Guddu began misbehaving and verbally abusing Ashish,” said the official.

"Cafe owner, Kunal, sided with Guddu and physically assaulted Ashish, stabbing him in the right thigh with a knife," said the official.

"Consequently, a case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused has been apprehended," the official added.

