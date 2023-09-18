More MLAs, councilors of TMC involved in school job case: CBI to Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted a report at the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, claiming that more legislators and councilors of ruling Trinamool Congress were involved in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

In the report that the central agency submitted to Justice Gangopadhyay, its sleuths also mentioned the names of these elected public representatives in the suspect list, which was not made public for obvious reasons.

"These are all great men. So when will you summon and question them?” Justice Gangopadhyay asked the CBI counsel.

One the occasion, he also questioned why the CBI sleuths are yet to question Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya in the matter.

To recall, Bhattacharya was arrested in October last year by the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case.

He is in judicial custody now, Although his wife Satarupa Bhattacharya was recently released on conditional bail, his son Sauvik Bhattacharya is still in judicial custody.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the CBI to submit its complete case diary relating to its progress of investigation in the irregularities in the primary teachers’ recruitment by 12 noon on Tuesday.

On Monday, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that many people are waiting for his retirement next year. “At times, I feel like starting marching ahead till Sunderbans. I will not say anything but will just go on marching,” he said.

