Urban Boost for Puri: Municipality to be upgraded to corporation

Bhubaneswar, July 4 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that Puri Municipality will be upgraded to a Municipal Corporation to ensure better civic amenities and infrastructure for residents and pilgrims.

It will be the sixth municipal corporation of the Odisha.

In an official press statement, CM Majhi said: “As the principal servant (Sevak), huge responsibilities have been assigned to me by the people of Odisha. Providing qualitative and basic amenities to the lakhs of devotees thronging to Puri as well as its residents is one of those prime responsibilities. I have personally experienced that the present Puri Municipality has failed in fulfilling the needs of both residents and visiting devotees for some cause or another.”

Majhi further added that to provide quality public services and modern infrastructure, a structural reform in the system of local self-government is essential.

“To provide qualitative amenities to the increasing population of the Puri as well as the devotees and tourists coming to the city throughout the year, our government has taken a decision to convert Puri Municipality into a Municipal Corporation,” said CM Majhi.

The proposed Puri Municipal Corporation will be created including the city and Gram Panchayats surrounding it.

The state government further noted that around 7–8 Gram Panchayats from Puri Sadara and Brahmagiri blocks will be integrated with the municipal corporation.

This integration will ensure that residents of those rural areas also receive city-like amenities and services. The Chief Minister announced that the formal process will begin from tomorrow, and all necessary administrative steps will be taken accordingly.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming Puri into the country’s finest spiritual and tourist destination by 2036. The upgrade to a corporation status is a key step in that direction, enabling focused development projects, infrastructure upgrades, and efficient service delivery.

“A beautiful, green, and developed Puri is essential for a prosperous Odisha. Today’s announcement is a crucial milestone in realising that vision,” Majhi stated.

In another significant development, the Chief Minister on Friday also announced the state government’s decision to construct a world-class Shree Jagannath Museum, Library and Research Center at Puri in a single premises.

The Jagannath Museum will showcase the history of the 12th century shrine and other related facts related to the Jagannath culture and Odisha through art, miniature statues, Pattachitra, etc.

A library and Jagannath Culture Research centre will be opened on the same premises containing books on Jaganath and Odia culture and tradition.

The visitors will also get the opportunity to access the e-library facility there. The state government will also construct an auditorium with a sitting capacity of 300 visitors for cultural programmes based on Jagannath culture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.