K'taka HC grants relief to BJP MLC in objectionable remark matter

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court, while granting temporary relief to Chief Whip and BJP MLC N. Ravikumar in the case related to alleged objectionable remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, expressed concern over the deteriorating standard of language used by politicians.

Hearing the petition challenging the FIR, the High Court bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar on Friday issued an interim order directing that no coercive action be taken against Ravikumar until July 8.

The court also issued a stern directive to Ravikumar to cooperate with the investigation.

Expressing displeasure, the bench observed that the language used by politicians has stooped to a new low. “Politicians are going to a new low,” the bench remarked.

Ravikumar’s counsel submitted that his client, while protesting in front of Vidhana Soudha, had issued a statement criticising the insensitivity of the Chief Minister and the state government, which was now being given a political twist.

The bench questioned the prosecution on whether the complaint was based solely on a media clip.

Responding to this, Special Public Prosecutor B.A. Belliappa played the video clip containing Ravikumar’s alleged derogatory statement at the court’s request and urged the bench not to grant him any relief. He also brought to the court’s notice that even IAS officers in the state had strongly protested against the remarks.

The prosecutor further argued that granting bail to Ravikumar could demoralize the police force. He also highlighted Ravikumar’s alleged objectionable remarks about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum.

Earlier, reacting to the controversy, N. Ravikumar had clarified that he had not made any derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

In a press statement, Ravikumar said, “I am shocked by the circulation of selective video clips and claims in print and social media alleging that I have spoken in a derogatory manner against the Chief Secretary.”

The Karnataka police had filed an FIR against Ravikumar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The Karnataka IAS Officers’ Association has condemned Ravikumar’s alleged remarks and demanded an unconditional apology.

Ravikumar allegedly made the controversial statement on July 1 in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and several police officials.

According to the Congress, Ravikumar, while expressing displeasure over the Chief Secretary’s absence during the submission of a BJP delegation’s memorandum, allegedly mocked her by saying she spends the day working on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tasks and performs her official duties only at night.

