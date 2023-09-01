Union Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) Soon after his return from Europe after winning the World Championship gold in Budapest and silver in the Zurich Diamond League, the government approved a 12-day training stint for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Chopra's participation in a 12-day training camp in Magglingen, Switzerland, ahead of his participation in the Diamond League 2023 final scheduled in Eugene, USA this September.

A total of Rs 5.89 lakh have been sanctioned for the preparatory camp, set between September 1 and 12.

Neeraj, on Thursday, finished second in the Diamond League event in Zurich after recording the best throw of 85.71m.

Meanwhile, long-distance runner, Parul Chaudhary, who sealed a Paris Olympics quota by clocking a National Record time of 9:15.31s in the women's 3000m steeplechase at Budapest, also has been included in the TOPS Core group, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed in a release on Friday.

The Mission Olympic Cell also approved a financial sanction for Table tennis star Sharath Kamal for participating in various events, procuring equipment and hiring personal coach Chris Pfeiffer till the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Star badminton doubles players Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also been provided assistance towards masseur Nishant Nagpuri accompanying them to the China Open 2023 scheduled from September 5 to 10.

