Union MoS Raksha Khadse inaugurates Pro Basketball League Season 4 in Pune

Pune, July 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated Season 4 of the Pro Basketball League at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium here in Kharadi.

The event marked the official start of the league’s exciting lineup and aligns directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ driven by empowered youth and a vibrant sports culture, and the objectives of the ‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’.

According to the organisers, the league witnessed an impressive turnout of over 5,000 young aspirants participating in trials from across Maharashtra. Following a rigorous selection process, 1,000 elite players were shortlisted through a competitive auction process, and 310 players were ultimately selected to join the league’s 19 teams across the Under 14 and Under 17 categories for both boys and girls.

Raksha Khadse delivered a compelling speech, conducted the trophy unveiling. She lauded the efforts of ABC Fitness Firm, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), and all associated partners for their dedicated work in bringing this vision to fruition.

Addressing the gathering, she stated, "The ABC Pro Basketball League embodies the spirit of our nation’s youth and our collective aspiration for a sporting superpower. It is truly inspiring to witness the passion and talent here today, which perfectly resonates with our government’s ‘Khelo India’ initiative."

She added, “Investing in grassroots sports like this is paramount. Every point scored, every strategic pass, is a step towards building a healthier, more competitive, and more unified India, propelling us closer to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed nation where every talent finds its rightful stage.”

Season 4 of the Pro Basketball League promises fierce competition and dramatic showdowns, all conducted indoors at a world-class facility, ensuring high standards of play and player development.

This season, the league will see five teams each in Under-14 Boys, Under-14 Girls, and Under-17 Boys, and four teams in Under-17 Girls category. All matches will be conducted indoors at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium, ensuring high standards of play and a controlled environment.

