Union Minister visits fire-hit Surat textile market, announces Rs 11 lakh relief

Surat, March 1 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil visited the fire-stricken Shivshakti Textile Market, where a massive blaze reduced over 500 of the 800 shops to ashes.

The devastating fire, which raged for 32 hours before being brought under control, caused extensive losses to traders. The initial blaze erupted in the basement shops of the four-story Shiv Shakti Textile Market on February 26, at approximately 2:00 PM. Firefighters managed to control this fire after several hours of rigorous efforts.

However, on the morning of February 27, a second, more severe fire ignited on the upper floors of the same building. This subsequent blaze proved more challenging to contain, with firefighting operations extending over 44 hours and involving over 500 personnel from the Surat Fire and Emergency Services (SFES), industrial unit teams, police, and the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

During his visit, Patil announced financial assistance for affected traders, stating that the BJP would contribute Rs 11 lakh to the relief fund.

He handed over a cheque for the amount to the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA), which has set up a relief fund committee to support traders facing financial distress.

A delegation of five FOSTA members is scheduled to meet the Chief Minister to seek further aid. The relief fund remains open for public contributions, with donations starting from Rs 5,000 and extending to several lakh rupees.

Patil assured that a formal proposal for additional government assistance would be submitted. He also emphasised that efforts would be made to secure relief through various state and central government schemes, offering hope to the struggling textile traders in the aftermath of the disaster.

