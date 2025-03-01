AAP left Delhi in shambles; BJP will fix the city: LS MP Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) BJP MP from Chandni Chowk constituency, Praveen Khandelwal spoke exclusively to IANS on Saturday. During the conversation, he accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of leaving Delhi in a deteriorating condition.

Khandelwal remarked, "We inherited Delhi in a very poor state. The people have given us the mandate to improve Delhi. It is not just the government that can fix it, but with everyone's cooperation, we will make it a better city where people can live with respect and dignity. Keeping this in mind, the BJP has set many priorities, plans, and time-bound goals. Some decisions for improving Delhi will require public participation."

He added, "Old vehicles, especially those over 15 years old, cause high levels of pollution, and we've decided to remove them. This is not a new decision, but one that was previously made. We all live in Delhi, and if we want clean air, everyone must cooperate."

Regarding the opposition's accusations about the BJP creating fake voters in West Bengal, Khandelwal remarked, "Mamata Banerjee and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are slowly losing their political ground. Their job is only to make baseless political accusations. The whole country knows how TMC indulges in fake voting and booth capturing in West Bengal. There is a reign of terror under Mamata's leadership. Meanwhile, the BJP has won in several states with a massive mandate. We have earned the trust of the people and will maintain it."

Responding to Asaduddin Owaisi's comment about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ancestors not contributing to India's freedom struggle, Khandelwal hit back, saying, "Let him clarify whether he contributed to the freedom struggle. Some leaders only make statements to stay relevant in political discussions."

On the meeting called regarding Manipur, he said, "The meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah sends a clear message that the central government is serious about Manipur. Very soon, the situation will improve, and peace and harmony will be restored, allowing the people to live in peace and tranquillity."

