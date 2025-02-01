Union Budget has rightly focused on green economy progression: Environmentalists

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) The good aspect of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget proposals for the Financial Year 2025-2026 had been the Union government's focus on the country's transition to green economy, feel a section of the green technologists and environmentalists.

According to Kolkata-based green technologist and environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh, the Union government's focus on environmental protection is expected to not accelerate the country's transition to a green economy but will also generate green jobs, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

"The Budget is likely to provide incentives and policy support for scaling up green hydrogen production and infrastructure, aligning with India's goal of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen," Ghosh said.

He further pointed out that the specific focus of the Union government to develop a robust carbon market framework encouraging industries to adopt sustainable practices and the incentives for domestic battery manufacturing and expansion of EV charging networks may be announced to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, are definitely welcome moves as far as the environment issue is concerned.

However, at the same time, Ghosh stressed on an increased fund allocations by the Union government for local vocational education in green construction, renewable energy technologies and sustainable agriculture.

The Kolkata-based environment activist Naba Dutta said that the factor of country's transition to green economy will depend much on who are the recipients of the funds allocations for environment, forestry and wildlife.

"One aspect is routing the funds through corporate houses for areas like solar energy. There is a profit and loss factor in it. The second aspect is increased spending on social expenditure to enable the country's progression to a green economy. But I must admit that despite certain negativities the current Union government's focus on promotion of renewable energy, especially solar energy, is really commendable," Dutta added.

At the same time, he added, the focus of the current Union government on promoting green vehicles, especially electric vehicles, is a positive step in combating the danger of automobile emissions.

